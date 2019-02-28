Menu
COLOURFUL TRIP: Noel Cuskelly from Bundaberg won Endeavor's Imagine What's Possible Competition and will be heading to Sydney for Mardi Gras.
News

Man's Mardi Gras dream comes true after competition win

by Geordi Offord
28th Feb 2019 6:52 PM
IT'S the opportunity of a lifetime and a dream come true for Noel Cuskelly.

After entering and winning the Endeavour Foundation's Imagine What's Possible competition he and his carer boarded a plane yesterday to Sydney for the annual Mardi Gras.

Noel dyed his hair with five different colours on Wednesday for the event.

Endeavour Foundation support worker Paul Mitchell said Noel had been excited for months.

"It's all about making possibilities a reality for people with disabilities and Noel going to Mardi Gras is just that,” he said.

"It's been a team effort organising the trip.

"When we found out he won we had a celebration at the Endeavour centre, he's been excited for months and hasn't stopped talking about it.”

Noel said he had always wanted to go to the event.

"I have a dream and I won it, I can't wait have a look at the costumes, dresses and bows,” he said.

