PINNED: The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man in his 50s, after he crashed his quad bike.
Man's lucky escape after quad bike crash pins him down

Emma Reid
by
10th Jan 2019 3:27 PM
A MAN in his 50s is lucky to be alive after his quad bike rolled pinning him to the ground.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted the man. Crew members said he was lucky not to have been critically injured when his quad bike landed on him after rolling in a steep gully.

The man was riding over rugged terrain on his cattle property, south west of Agnes Water, when it flipped about 9am.

He managed to throw himself free as the vehicle was tumbling, but it landed heavily on top of him.

Pilot Frank Bertoli said it was a hilly and steep area where the man crashed.

The flight paramedic and a Queensland Ambulance Service crew worked for an hour to stabilise the patient, before he was carried the short distance to the waiting helicopter.

He was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

