Man’s lucky escape after 36ft yacht trapped at low tide

VMR Round Hill Rescue assisted a grounded yacht after it became trapped at Round Hill Bar last night

A MAN has managed to escape trouble after his yacht was grounded at Round Hill Bar last night.

VMR Round Hill secretary and operations Josie Meng said VMR Round Hill was called to the entrance of the creek at 1pm after a yacht was trapped due to low tide.

However they had to wait until high tide at 5pm to rescue the man.

Ms Meng said the man was on his own and was not a local in the area.

She said he was "very lucky" they were able to tow his 36ft vessel with their rescue vessel at night.

"He was there on his own and not logged on," Ms Meng said.

"Anything at night time is always dangerous."

VMR rescue and the man were safely back to shore by 7pm.

Ms Meng said the incident was a reminder for boaties to seek local knowledge, check tides and to log on before venturing out.

"People need to be mindful they are putting our lives at risk," she said.

Ms Meng said boaties should avoid dangerous situations, and if they are not sure stay out of the water altogether.