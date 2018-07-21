Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man's leg crushed by tractor
News

Man's leg crushed by tractor

20th Jul 2018 5:57 PM

A MAN in his fifties has been airlifted to hospital after his leg was injured in a farming machinery incident on a property southwest of Toowoomba this afternoon.

RACQ LifeFlight was called to the property after the man's leg was crushed by a tractor.

An RACQ LifeFlight doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedic worked alongside ground paramedics to treat the man's crushed limb.

He was in a stable condition when he was flown to Toowoomba Hospital about 4.30pm.

airlifted farm accident lifelight toowomba tractor accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    The 9yo who tips the scales at 180kg

    premium_icon The 9yo who tips the scales at 180kg

    Health THE secret extremes of the state’s obesity crisis have been exposed, with the sad case of a nine-year-old boy coming to light.

    • 21st Jul 2018 1:54 AM
    Enough to bring hardy farmers to tears

    premium_icon Enough to bring hardy farmers to tears

    Opinion They say the solution to their problems is sitting idle

    Man who strangled woman in her bedroom walks

    premium_icon Man who strangled woman in her bedroom walks

    Crime 32-year-old man pleads guilty to strangling and stealing

    Local Partners