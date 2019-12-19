Menu
Julie Thomsen, 36, passed away on Saturday night when she was struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of the Warrego Highway, Hatton Vale.
Crime

Man’s jail anguish after partner’s hit run death

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
19th Dec 2019 4:42 PM | Updated: 5:42 PM
A DAD'S emotional anguish was clear when he made an impassioned plea to an Ipswich court magistrate to show compassion and release him from jail because his former partner had been killed in a hit and run.

James Piripono Hurinui told the court he read in a newspaper his former defacto had been killed on the road at Hatton Vale and he wanted "compassionate leave" from jail to be with his kids.

Hurinui was referring to 36-year-old Julie Thomsen from Gatton who was killed in a hit-and-run incident west of Ipswich on Saturday night.

Ms Thomsen's car broke down on the Warrego Highway and she was walking beside the road sometime after 10.30pm on December 14 when struck by a motor vehicle and killed.

The driver did not stop.

"I just read it in the paper," Hurinui told magistrate Kurt Fowler when he appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court via video-link from jail on Thursday.

"My childrens mother was killed in a hit and run at Hatton Vale. I need to be there for them.

"We only split up six months ago.

"Please your honour have a heart."

Hurinui, 45, from Yeronga was before the court on charges of causing wilful damage; entering premises to steal; entering a dwelling to steal; unlawful use of a motor vehicle and breach of bail.

Mr Fowler told Hurinui he did have bail on the matters before the Ipswich court.

When asked if Hurinui has other criminal matters, duty lawyer Mathew Fairclough said there may be matters due before a Toowoomba court on February 12.

Those matters may explain why he was being held in custody, Mr Fairclough said.

Still clearly upset Hurinui was told by Mr Fowler that he would need to talk to his lawyer about the issue.

The Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is investigating Ms Thomsen's death and police are appealing for anyone with information on the vehicle involved to contact Policelink on 131 444.

