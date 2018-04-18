Man’s incredible 12-week body transformation

Hunter Hobbs in January (left) and April (right). He lost 19kg over 12 weeks through regular exercise and a healthy diet.

AN AMERICAN man has completely transformed his body the old fashioned way - through a healthy diet and consisted exercise - shedding 19kg in 12 weeks.

Hunter Hobbs, from Norman, Oklahoma works a desk job at an oil and gas company and wanted to take his workout routine more seriously and eat better.

Through "mental and physical dedication" he dropped from 91kg to 72kg in three months.

He said he worked out five or six days a week lifting weights and also incorporate 20-30 minute cardio sessions into his routine, either in the morning or after a weights session.

He filmed a one minute time lapse video (embedded below), showing how he transformed his body.

His diet consisted mainly of "chicken, sweet potatoes, oatmeal, salads, almonds and whey protein shakes," Hobbs told Daily Mail.

"I also cooked all of my meals, brought my lunch to work everyday and rarely ate out.

"I initially tracked all that I was eating to get a better idea of how many calories, protein, carbs and fats I was taking in and then just stuck to the same stuff so I knew what I was eating.

"I drank tons of water, no sugary drinks like soda, and apart from a few drinks on special occasions didn't drink any alcohol."

Initially, the new super-healthy diet was a real battle for Hobbs, who said he felt "exhausted, demotivated and always hungry".

But after about three weeks, he started seeing real changes and his body adjusted to his new lifestyle.

"It was still a struggle and had to push myself harder each week, but seeing progress kept me going. I feel a millions times better now than I did at the beginning, so much more energy, confidence and motivation," he said.

It was tough keeping to his strict diet, but Hobbs said he made it work.

"It took so much mental and physical dedication and I wanted to give up so many times throughout it," he said.

"Also having people all around me going to the bars or eating pizza, burgers and all that while I ate my chicken and salad was tough, but worth it 100 per cent.

"This transformation was meant to be extreme and not something [I would] sustain long term. I will still go to the gym five to six times a week, eat clean and stay consistent, but won't worry as much if I eat out or have a few drinks with friends."