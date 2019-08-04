Man's huge fine for giving police fake name, birthday

A GLADSTONE man who made a "drunk, silly” mistake by giving police officers a fake name and date of birth has copped a huge a fine in court.

Sean Michael Cooper-Clancy went by the name 'Frank George' when police officers asked for his details at the scene of a pub fight at the Young Australian Hotel on July 7.

'Frank George' also gave police a date of birth in the future.

When police officers asked the real Cooper-Clancy to please stand up, he said "I don't have to tell you s--t" and ran away.

Cooper-Clancy pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count each of contravene requirement in a licensed premise and obstruct police in a licensed premise.

Police were called to the pub about 2.30am that day following reports of an assault.

The court was told police had reason to believe Cooper-Clancy was involved in the incident and asked for his details.

The court was told police warned the 25-year-old several times that giving false details was an offence.

Once Cooper-Clancy fled the scene, police "attended to more urgent matters" before chasing him down.

The court was told police arrested Cooper-Clancy and the apprentice hairdresser resisted.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her client was "drunk" and made a "silly" choice.

Since the offending, Ms Hight said Cooper-Clancy had attended several Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to deal with his alcohol issues.

Ms Hight said he had a diagnosed mental health issue.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Cooper-Clancy "obviously he had been drinking too much" the night of offending.

"You told police you didn't have to tell them s--t," Mr Kinsella said.

"I don't need to tell you now that you do have to tell them.

"You gave a fake name and date of birth - I suspect it was fairly obvious to police because the date of birth was in the future."

Mr Kinsella imposed a $1200 fine and did not record a conviction.