Man's heft fine after being busted with marijuana crop

A MAN has been given a hefty fine after cops busted his home marijuana crop.

Aaron Joseph Steinhardt, 32, pleaded guilty to four charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday which included possessing and producing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police prosecutor Tina Bland told the court on September 9 a search warrant was executed at Steinhardt's home in Sharon.

During the search Steinhardt lead police to an area where five large marijuana plants, which were about one metre tall, were growing.

He then took police to his shed where they found a grow tent, potting mix, plant food and more marijuana plants consisting of 2 large plants and 12 smaller ones.

Steinhardt told police the tent cost him about $1200 and it was his first crop.

Police also found 490g of cannabis leaf drying in areas around the shed.

When police then turned to the veranda of the house they found a glass water pipe with a metal cone attached.

Once inside the home Steinhardt lead police to his bedroom where he removed an air rifle from the bedside table.

Sen Const Bland told the court Steinhardt had no previous history in relation to weapons or drugs.

Steinhardt's lawyer Matthew Messenger told the court his client only had a few matters on his criminal history which were alcohol related as a teenager.

Mr Messenger said Steinhardt was married with two kids and realised he had to get marijuana out of his life.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took Steinhardt's guilty plea and co-operation with police into account.

Mr Moloney said Steinhardt went to some level of sophistication to grow the crop.

Steinhardt was ordered to pay a $1800 fine.