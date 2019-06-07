Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man with a heavily bandaged arm was transported from the NCMC (meatworks) in Casino by the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver helicopter at 3.25pm on Friday, June7.
A man with a heavily bandaged arm was transported from the NCMC (meatworks) in Casino by the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver helicopter at 3.25pm on Friday, June7. Susanna Freymark
News

Casino meatworks accident: Man's hand caught in chain

Cathy Adams
Aisling Brennan
by and
7th Jun 2019 2:50 PM | Updated: 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 3.14pm: A MAN has been taken away by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter after he got his hand caught in a chain at the Casino meatworks.

It is understood the man didn't suffer "life-threatening injuries", but it's believed up to 100 carcasses would have to be disposed of because of contamination concerns.

The man's hand was caught in the chain that runs through the bodies hanging from it.

Numerous carcasses were hanging from that chain, but staff were able to get his hand out.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

Original story: A MAN is being assessed by paramedics after his hand was caught in machinery at the Northern Cooperative Meat Company.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said they were called to the Casino meatworks at 2pm.

"Two crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were tasked," he said.

"There were reports that the man had his hand caught in some machinery.

"About 2.15pm he was released from the machinery and was up and walking around.

"He was treated with some first aid and now he is being assessed as to whether he needs further treatment."

More to come.

casino editors picks meatworks westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Developer replies: Bundy project to deliver $120m investment

    premium_icon Developer replies: Bundy project to deliver $120m investment

    Opinion AS developer of the new 344 home lifestyle resort at Innes Park I write to set the record straight on a number of issues.

    IN COURT: People to appear in Bundaberg court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: People to appear in Bundaberg court today

    News EVERY day a number of people appear in the Bundy court

    $122m injected to keep at-risk builders afloat

    premium_icon $122m injected to keep at-risk builders afloat

    News Financial reviews of 269 licensees has lead to huge capital injection