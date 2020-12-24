Menu
Sarina region man Ricky Glen Staples faced Sarina Magistrates Court on Monday December 14. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Man’s grip on police officer results in capsicum spray

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
24th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Police were forced to OC spray a Sarina region man's face after he refused to let go of an officer.

Prosecutor Sergeant Marcus Hahn told Sarina Magistrates Court that police were called to reports of violence at a Grasstree Beach address about 9.30pm on November 16.

Sgt Hahn said Ricky Glen Staples was detained as a result and escorted to a police vehicle for a search where they asked him to remove an item from his pocket.

"When asked for the other pockets, (Staples) started yelling and jumped out of the police pod, grabbing hold of the front of (the constable's) vest," Sgt Hahn said.

 

Sgt Hahn said the officer used capsicum spray on Staples' face to make him let go of her.

He said the officer and her partner then used open-hand tactics to put Staples in handcuffs and give him after-care before taking him to the watch-house.

Defence solicitor Ken Seaniger said Staples, who works as a mining contractor, now acknowledged his behaviour was "foolish".

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan, in sentencing Staples, said she accounted for his plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer as well as a previous charge in 2007 for obstructing a police officer.

"I'm going to fine you $500," Ms Hartigan said.

"Given that you haven't had an offence for 13 years, I will not put a conviction against you."

