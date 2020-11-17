Man’s good deed turns costly after being pulled over

Lee James Shannon received a total of $3000 in fines after his plans to do a good deed for his partner backfired.

Lee James Shannon received a total of $3000 in fines after his plans to do a good deed for his partner backfired.

A COURT has heard how a man’s plans to do something nice for his partner backfired when he was pulled over by police driving a car that was uninsured and unregistered while he had drug in his system.

Lee James Shannon, 55, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to eight offences including driving without with a drug present in his saliva, driving while disqualified by demerit points and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He was also in breach of a community service order.

On August 4 this year, Shannon was pulled over by police near Caboolture for a random check.

Checks then revealed the number plates on his car were registered to another car.

The vehicle was also unregistered and uninsured.

A roadside test also returned a positive reading for Shannon having meth in his saliva.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Shannon told police at the time the plates were put on the car so he could go and get it registered.

Shannon’s lawyer John Dodd told the court the vehicle belonged to Shannon’s partner but she couldn’t afford to get it registered or insured.

Mr Dodd told said at the time his client was on his way to register and insure the car as he thought it would be a “nice surprise” for her.

As for the demerit suspension, Mr Dodd said Shannon’s partner was driving a car registered in his name when she was caught speeding, resulting in the fine going to him.

He said Shannon thought his partner had signed a statuary declaration to get the fine transferred to her, but she hadn’t when he followed it up.

Mr Dodd said while his client might have done the wrong thing, he was doing it for the right reasons.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Shannon’s plea of guilty when deciding his sentence.

Shannon received a total of $3000 in fines and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for nine months.

Convictions were recorded.

More stories

Police not sold on salesman’s sauced-up driving decisions

LONG ROAD: Young man loses licence for 6 years

Man demands cops take him home before driving drunk