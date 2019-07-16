Menu
ACCIDENT: A man was taken to Bundaberg hospital with severe facial injuries
Man's face severely injured in workplace saw incident

Katie Hall
16th Jul 2019 12:32 PM | Updated: 12:42 PM
A MAN has sustained severe facial injuries after a circular saw hit him in the face in a workplace incident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said it was understood a 55-year-old man who was working at an Elliott Heads caravan park building site had been hit in the face with a circular saw as he was using it.

"It caused severe lacerations to his face," the spokesman said.

Several QAS crews including the critical care paramedic were called to the scene at about 10.15am.

The man was stabilised at the scene of the incident, and taken in a stable condition to Bundaberg Hospital.

