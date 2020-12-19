Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A crime scene was declared at a train station north of Brisbane after a man’s ear was bitten off during a bust-up last night.
A crime scene was declared at a train station north of Brisbane after a man’s ear was bitten off during a bust-up last night.
Crime

Man’s ear bitten off in train station bust up

by Erin Smith
19th Dec 2020 7:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Redcliffe man is recovering in hospital after having part of his ear bitten off during a bust up at Kippa-Ring train station last night.

Police were called to the incident, on Anzac Ave, at about 7pm on Friday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said there had been an altercation between two people on the grassed area outside the train station.

During the fight a small part of a 37-year-old Redcliffe man's ear was bitten off.

The man was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital to have the ear reattached.

The spokeswoman said that the victim was yet to file a complaint.

She said police would be following it up again this morning and investigations were continuing.

 

Originally published as Man's ear bitten off in train station bust up

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunken road trip to ‘kill ex’ stopped after police chase

        Premium Content Drunken road trip to ‘kill ex’ stopped after police chase

        News The court heard police used triangulation to pin point where the man was.

        HOLIDAY TRADING: What’s open in Bundaberg and Bargara

        Premium Content HOLIDAY TRADING: What’s open in Bundaberg and Bargara

        News From supermarkets to retail, pharmacies, waste facilities, the fever clinic and...

        ‘OVER THE MOON’: Pair reunited after decades apart

        Premium Content ‘OVER THE MOON’: Pair reunited after decades apart

        News Mila and Radovan first met in Serbia back in the ‘60s, now they have been reunited.

        BIRD OF THE WEEK: Where to see the pied oystercatcher

        Premium Content BIRD OF THE WEEK: Where to see the pied oystercatcher

        News The shy bird has a strong, specialy adapted bill to prise open shellfish