Bundaberg court house. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT3
Man's dangerous ornament leads to sharp fine

Katie Hall
28th Jan 2019 3:38 PM
AN OUTLAWED ornament hanging on the wall of a Bundy man's house saw him get into a prickly situation with the law.

When police began to search Justin John Afflick's home in November, they found about 70 grams of marijuana, a gram of methylamphetamine and a pipe.

But then they noticed the troublesome trinket - a throwing star was hanging on Afflick's wall.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy told the Bundaberg Magistrates court on Friday Afflick "didn't realise the star was illegal”.

"It was just on display on a shelf,” Mr Maloy said.

Mr Maloy said Afflick was also changing "his ways” with drug use and had made steps to get help.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring didn't record a conviction, and fined Afflick $1400 and demanded he also forfeit the pipe and weapon.

