A CARAVAN went up in flames at the Sharon Gorge Nature Park on Saturday night.

South Kolan Police said a Bundaberg man had lit some candles and gone to the toilet, only to return a few minutes later to find the whole caravan engulfed.

"It's non-suspicious," the officer said.

"We got a call around 8.30pm to Sharon and it was basically burnt to the ground.

"Witnesses said it started as a small fire in the van to engulfing the whole van within minutes."