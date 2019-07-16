Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man’s body left three hours before found

16th Jul 2019 1:46 PM

NSW Police are seeking witnesses after a man was found dead on the Pacific Highway, near Kempsey, on the Mid North Coast.

About 11.55pm on Monday, police were called after the body of a man, believed to be aged about 30, was found in the breakdown lane of the Pacific Highway at Barraganyatti, north of Kempsey.

Inquiries suggest the man was struck by a northbound vehicle, possibly a truck, which failed to stop after the incident.

It is unknown when the man was struck, however it may have been up to three hours before his body was discovered.

A crime scene has been established at the location.

One northbound is closed whilst the scene is examined.

Mid North Coast Crash Investigation Unit are attending the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam vision that may assist the investigation, to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

More Stories

barraganyatti crash fatality kempsey

Top Stories

    Here's why you've been getting zapped by static lately

    premium_icon Here's why you've been getting zapped by static lately

    News STATIC shocks explained by Dr Karl and the Surfing Scientist as they chat to the NewsMail.

    LNP's burning questions about bushfire review report

    premium_icon LNP's burning questions about bushfire review report

    Environment LNP says report doesn't investigate key disaster prevention concerns

    20 of Bundy's most stylish people reveal their inspiration

    premium_icon 20 of Bundy's most stylish people reveal their inspiration

    News We profile 20 of Bundaberg's most classy locals

    Bennett seeks abortion change

    premium_icon Bennett seeks abortion change

    Politics Abortion law needs readjusting, says MP