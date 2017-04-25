28°
News

Second body found after tragic fishing accident

Ashley Clark
| 25th Apr 2017 7:38 AM Updated: 11:52 AM
A boat has been pulled out of the water at Baffle Creek. Photo: Tracy Olive
A boat has been pulled out of the water at Baffle Creek. Photo: Tracy Olive Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

What we know:

  •  AN 89-year-old-man's body has been found floating in Baffle Creek
  •  A 90-year-old-woman has been found deceased at Rules Beach
  • The pair were reportedly fishing yesterday when the man's body was discovered at about 4.40pm

 

UPDATE: 11.15AM: A MISSING woman has been located deceased on Rules Beach, north of Baffle Creek.

Bundaberg police inspector Pat Swindells fronted media this morning and said search efforts from the SES had uncovered the body of the missing 90-year-old-woman.

(Video: 7 News Wide Bay)

The discovery comes after an 89-year-old man's body was found floating in the creek yesterday afternoon.

It is believed the pair went fishing together at 5.30am.

"At this stage all we know is that they are a male and female in their 90s from Bundaberg," he said.

"The woman has been washed out with the tide out of Baffle Creek and washed up onto the beach north of Baffle Creek.

"At the moment we have a rescue helicopter waiting with her until police arrive."

Insp Swindells said once police had recovered the body, investigations would begin to assertain exactly what happened.

"We are working closely with the Maritime Safety and Water Police," he said.

Insp Swindells said at this stage investigations indicated there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths.

"How the male came to be in the water is yet to be determined," he said.

"It is extremely sad and distressing, they have gone out fishing for the day and it has ended in tragedy."

 

Tracy Olive took this photo of SES and police conducting a search for a missing woman after a man's body was found floating in Baffle Creek. Photo Contributed
Tracy Olive took this photo of SES and police conducting a search for a missing woman after a man's body was found floating in Baffle Creek. Photo Contributed Contributed




UPDATE 8AM: A witness at the scene at Baffle Creek said the area was filled with people searching for a missing woman.

Tracy Olive said she arrived to her home, which sits just near the Winfield boat ramp, at about 6.30pm last night to find out that a man's body had been found in the river earlier that afternoon.

"The forensic police followed us in and the SES must have been out searching for the woman until about midnight last night," she said.

"A helicopter was also flying backwards and forwards."

Ms Olive said the search would continue today.

"There are about 20 boat trailers here now, three SES boats on the water and police and emergency services," she said.

"People are everywhere."

Minimum temperatures lowered to about 16 degrees last night as search efforts took place.

More to come.

 

No Caption
No Caption Ashley Clark

 

 

EARLIER: THE body of an 89-year-old man has been found floating in Baffle Creek, north of Bundaberg, and aerial and land searches are being conducted for a 90-year-old woman who was reportedly fishing with the man.

Initial reports suggest the pair used the Winfield boat ramp at about 5.30am to access the creek for a fishing trip and police have set up a command post there.

At 4.40pm yesterday, a fisherman located the body of a man in the creek, however the woman and boat were not found.

 

The boat ramp at Winfield where the pair is believed to have launched their tinny.
The boat ramp at Winfield where the pair is believed to have launched their tinny.

Police enlisted the help of a helicopter and  found a chair, believed to be from the missing vessel, in the water.

At about 7am this morning, a boat was located upturned in the creek with the search continuing for the missing woman.

Additional resources involved in the search include SES members, VMR and police officers from Rosedale and Bundaberg.

Acting Inspector Pat Swindells asked anyone who lives in the area to check around the waterway and anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.

The area where the pair left to go fishing.
The area where the pair left to go fishing.
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  baffle creek body bundaberg editors picks police search and rescue

Identity of two fishing friends killed in accident confirmed

Identity of two fishing friends killed in accident confirmed

THE names of the people killed in a tragic fishing accident in Baffle Creek have been confirmed.

Special guests join in as video is beamed to France

STAND TALL: Thousands, including paddle boarders and students, gathered to pay tribute at the Bargara Dawn Service.

Vignacourt live stream was a first

Veterans share in friendship at civic service

GENERATIONS: Veterans Butch Lane attended the Bundaberg Civic Service with his three grandchildren and best mate Bruce Raymer, both served during 1967 - 68.

Large crowds at Bundaberg Civic Service to commemorate Anzac Day

MP's Anzac Day tribute

ANZAC DAY: Bundaberg Civic Service.

Services always grow, Bennett says

Local Partners

He used nails to stop landmines going 'bang'

PEACEKEEPER in the Royal Marines Commando and now Childers resident, Colin Deller-Smith marched in yesterday's Anzac Day parade.

Students meet and greet war canines

Military Police Dog Element Private Andrew Tove and Private Aleksander Nigalis with military police dogs Indie and Nitro.

Military Police Dogs visit school.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Blast from the past at weekend's Antiques Fair

GREAT PLATE: Robert Neilsen with a Royal Worcester plate by Harry Stinton 1960.

Blast from the past with antiques fair

REVEALED: When TK Maxx will open in Toowoomba

European chain department store TK Maxx is opening in Toowoomba on Saturday, May, 6.

The global megastore has revealed when it will open its doors

Billionaire Elon Musk and Amber Heard hit Shingle Inn

Actor Amber Heard and billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk have begun enjoying Queensland.

New Netflix doco on JonBenet Ramsay's death makes huge claim

A new documentary will air claims that child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsay was murdered by a paedo sex ring.

New claims that JonBenet Ramsay was killed by a paedophile sex ring

Movie review: Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2 delivers on all fronts

Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Does Guardians Vol. 2 live up to high expectations set by original?

Sir Elton John hospitalised with rare infection

CROCODILE ROCKER: Sir Elton John will head to Mackay in September for the first stop of his Australian tour.

Elton John cancels shows after becoming violently ill.

Sunshine Coast singers out to turn chairs on The Voice

NEXT BIG THING? Tune in to see Glasshouse Mountains folk artist Benjamin James Caldwell on The Voice.

Do our Coast folk singers have what it takes to turn judges' chairs?

Former Glee star Lea Michele posts nude selfie to Instagram

Former Glee star Lea Michele has posted a very revealing snapshot

Gold Logie winner defends Molly Meldrum's Logies hijack

Samuel Johnson has defended Molly Meldrum after Logies speech

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $255,000

Ideally suited to those looking for extra living space, this must see property consists of 4 generous size bedrooms plus office, 2 living areas plus separated...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $300,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

INDEPENDENT DUAL LIVING

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 Offers Over...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

OUTSTANDING VALUE 3 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED

274 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 2 $285,000

This 3 bedroom home has been priced to sell and will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy the most savvy of purchasers. Attributes of this property range from...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $365,000

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS, SHED, SOLAR AND CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $429,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!