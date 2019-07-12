Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the scene of a fatal house fire which occurred in Oaklands Junction this morning. Picture: Sarah Matray
Police at the scene of a fatal house fire which occurred in Oaklands Junction this morning. Picture: Sarah Matray
News

Man’s body found after house fire

by James Mottershead
12th Jul 2019 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A person has died following a house fire in Oaklands Junction, near Sunbury, this morning.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the blaze which happened on Oaklands Rd.

Emergency services were called to the property at about 3.30am after reports the house was on fire.

Once the fire was extinguished the discovery of a deceased person was made inside the house.

A crime scene is currently in place and it is expected an arson chemist will examine the site this morning.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or file a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

More Stories

death fire melbourne

Top Stories

    Bundaberg doctor charged with possession of child porn

    premium_icon Bundaberg doctor charged with possession of child porn

    Crime A BUNDABERG doctor who previously worked at the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has appeared in court charged with possessing child exploitation material.

    Why girls need to trade in gender stereotypes

    premium_icon Why girls need to trade in gender stereotypes

    News Expo set to explore potential of women in trades

    How local health practice has changed in 30 years

    premium_icon How local health practice has changed in 30 years

    Health Bundaberg GP mentored junior doctors for 30 years

    Pallet exports to double at Bundy Port thanks to new deal

    premium_icon Pallet exports to double at Bundy Port thanks to new deal

    Business The new deal set to bring more jobs and economic growth.