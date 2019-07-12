Man’s body found after house fire

Police at the scene of a fatal house fire which occurred in Oaklands Junction this morning. Picture: Sarah Matray

A person has died following a house fire in Oaklands Junction, near Sunbury, this morning.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the blaze which happened on Oaklands Rd.

Emergency services were called to the property at about 3.30am after reports the house was on fire.

Once the fire was extinguished the discovery of a deceased person was made inside the house.

A crime scene is currently in place and it is expected an arson chemist will examine the site this morning.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or file a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.