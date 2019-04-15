Menu
Crime

Man's big mistake when police asked him for identification

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th Apr 2019 6:24 AM | Updated: 8:35 AM
A 25-YEAR-old Casino man will front court after mistakenly handing police 28 grams of cannabis when they asked for identification after he appeared intoxicated at a house.

Police will allege that in the early hours of Saturday morning the man attended a house in a seriously intoxicated state.

The occupants of the house did not know who he was and called police.

Police arranged for the man to be driven back home, and asked him to produce some identification.

Rather than produce a licence or medicare card, the man then handed police 28 grams of cannabis.

The Casino man was taken home to his mother.

He was also given a Field Court Attendance Notice for 'Possess Prohibited Drug' and will appear in Casino Local Court in May.

