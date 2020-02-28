Man’s alleged role in ‘vicious and violent’ gym bashing

A MAN accused of taking part in a vicious attack at a Gold Coast gym allegedly held back bystanders as the victim was struck with a 5kg weight, a court has heard.

Dallas Luciano Morgan appeared on Thursday in Southport Magistrates Court, where his lawyer tried to alter strict bail conditions.

The court was told new details about the February 3 attack at World Gym Coomera, where it is alleged Morgan prevented gym-goers from pulling a co-accused away from the victim.

Police allege the actions allowed the "vicious and violent" attack to continue.

The court was told two people allegedly pursued the victim as he got up from the gym floor.

Morgan is charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

He was granted watchhouse bail after the alleged attack and must report to police three times a week and abide by a curfew.

Dallas Morgan outside of Southport Magistrates Court.

His solicitor, Michael Gatenby of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, applied to have the reporting conditions eased.

Mr Gatenby said Morgan's work had been impacted by the conditions, while he also questioned the curfew.

Police prosecutor Davina Cochrane, who opposed the application, said the defendant and co-accused were involved in the assault.

The court was told of a statement by the alleged victim which detailed the offence.

However, Mr Gatenby said much of the statement revealed he did not have a recollection of the assault.

Mr Gatenby said there was a video of the incident, which did not appear to show a second person involved.

Further he said there was nothing to indicate his client was the second person.

Morgan's co-accused, James Mau'u, who allegedly attacked the victim with a 5kg weight, was granted bail earlier this month.

Police documents allege Mau'u said: "This is f---ing Mongol territory, don't show your face here."

Police allege Mau'u had links to the motorcycle club.

Magistrate Michelle Dooley said bail conditions imposed were reasonable in the circumstances.

The matter will return to court on March 17.