Crime

Man’s alleged meth stash uncovered in raid of home

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, Kerri-Anne.Mesner@capnews.com.au
8th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:51 AM
A MAN accused of being in possession of eight grams of methamphetamines was on bail for other drug offences when he was busted by police.

Trent Charles Langley made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after being charged with possessing meth in excess of two grams, possessing drug utensils, possess drug property and possess tainted property.

The charges were laid following a police raid on a Bolsover St residence Monday morning.

Defence lawyer Allan Grant said his client had some issues with the charges and denied knowledge of the meth.

"On this day, he was at a friend's house when it was raided," he said.

Mr Grant said the $1700 cash found on Mr Langley was winnings from Bartletts Tavern for which he could provide documentation in due course.

He said his client returned negative results for drugs from hair follicle and urine samples a month ago.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Mr Langley was on the couch at the residence when police arrived and it was alleged police observed the defendant move something around under a blanket.

He said police allege they asked Mr Langley to remove his hands and as he did, a sunglasses pouch containing 8gs of meth in four clip seal bags fell to the floor.

Mr Clarke said police further accused Mr Langley of being in possession of drug utensils after finding digital scales in his small backpack.

He said police also located a small pocket diary in the bag, containing entries consistent with a tick sheet.

"The case against the defendant is very strong," Mr Clarke said.

"The allegations here are very serious."

He remanded Mr Langley in custody and set his next court date for August 26.

