Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man's alleged 'horrible' act of cruelty on pet Chihuahua

Hamish Broome
by
11th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

POLICE allege Raymond Lyle Roberts, 49, "committed a horrible act of cruelty upon a small defenceless dog" when he threw a pet Chihuahua.

The beloved pet dog was allegedly brain damaged as a result of the incident in Nimbin on the evening of January 13 this year.

Mr Roberts was at a female friend's home in Nimbin when the alleged incident unfolded.

Following an argument with his friend, he allegedly picked up the three-year-old female dog by the scruff of the neck and threw it down hard.

The Goonellabah resident was subsequently charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

In granting bail, court papers stated Mr Roberts was a welfare recipient with an extensive criminal history including numerous convictions for violent offences including assault, rob, sexual assault, plus break and enter and property theft.

He had also failed to appear in court on five previous occasions.

On Monday this week, he pleaded not guilty in Lismore Local Court.

The matter is now scheduled for a hearing in Lismore Local Court on May 30.

chihuahua court cruelty editors picks lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Bloomin' hell: Florists cut from Commonwealth Games

    Bloomin' hell: Florists cut from Commonwealth Games

    Business BUNDABERG'S Jody Schneider is dirty that the flower industry hasn't been given the international spotlight to bloom.

    LETTERS: Republics end in disaster

    LETTERS: Republics end in disaster

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    IN LIQUIDATION: Family-run boating business hits rock bottom

    IN LIQUIDATION: Family-run boating business hits rock bottom

    Business A tough climate has plunged one family-run business into liquidation

    LUCKY SURVIVOR: Private saved by razor

    LUCKY SURVIVOR: Private saved by razor

    News Soldiers hearty-survival tale

    Local Partners