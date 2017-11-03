News

Man's $500 Centrelink loan to pay debt

A man has loaned money from Centrelink to pay SPER.
A man has loaned money from Centrelink to pay SPER. TRACEY NEARMY

SUSPENDED from driving because of unpaid SPER debt, Jeremy Barnes was found by police driving unlicensed at Moore Park.

He told officers he was suspended and had to pay back SPER.

Barnes, 40, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to unlicensed driving when SPER suspended, saying "I'd like to ask the court for a lenient sentence.”

"I've spoken to SPER and arranged a $500 payment. I got a loan from Centrelink,” he said.

Barnes agreed it was borrowing money from one government department to pay another.

But he would pay it back as money would be taken from his welfare payments.

Barnes, who wants to start up a job window cleaning, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $200 - sent to SPER.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

EXCLUSIVE: Plans put forward for new Bundaberg Aldi store

EXCLUSIVE: Plans put forward for new Bundaberg Aldi store

IF A development application gets the green light, shoppers will have a different Aldi location.

Glass challenges Batt to polygraph test over sewage

Independent candidate for Bundaberg Ric Glass.

Candidate lashes out over 'big nuggets'

LNP promises $2m to air condition Bundy's schools

Queenslanders may be forced to turn up air-conditions to 26 degrees this summer.

Batt promises cool change for local schools

New Bargara eatery ready to open its doors

Silke Kuhn and Katrin Cichon.

It'll be open for the Melbourne Cup

Local Partners