Man's $500 Centrelink loan to pay debt

A man has loaned money from Centrelink to pay SPER. TRACEY NEARMY

SUSPENDED from driving because of unpaid SPER debt, Jeremy Barnes was found by police driving unlicensed at Moore Park.

He told officers he was suspended and had to pay back SPER.

Barnes, 40, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to unlicensed driving when SPER suspended, saying "I'd like to ask the court for a lenient sentence.”

"I've spoken to SPER and arranged a $500 payment. I got a loan from Centrelink,” he said.

Barnes agreed it was borrowing money from one government department to pay another.

But he would pay it back as money would be taken from his welfare payments.

Barnes, who wants to start up a job window cleaning, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $200 - sent to SPER.