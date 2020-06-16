Man’s 105 messages to ex he allegedly threatened to kill

Generic image of the new iPhone 4 from Apple. Mobile phone

Generic image of the new iPhone 4 from Apple. Mobile phone

A MAN who allegedly threatened to kill his former partner, sent her 105 text messages in a month and called her once a day has been denied bail.

Nicholas Philip Johnston appeared in Southport Magistrates Court yesterday where he faced multiple charges including unlawful stalking.

Police allege Johnston, who lives in Hervey Bay, broke up with his partner months ago, had been sending her multiple messages and went to her house on Saturday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said the Gold Coast woman had received 105 text messages and at least one phone call a day between May 28 and June 13 this year.

The court was told Johnston had made threats to kill.

Defence lawyer David Carlin, of Legal Aid Queensland, said Johnston lived hundreds of kilometres away in Hervey Bay and the risk to the woman was low.

Magistrate Michelle Dooley denied Johnston bail.

"I am concerned for the safety of the aggrieved in this matter," she said.

"That is my major concern and I am of the view he should be placed in custody."

The matter was adjourned until Friday.