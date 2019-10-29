Manly star accused of stabbing man during church brawl

MANLY Sea Eagles player Manase Fainu has been charged over his alleged involvement in a church brawl in south west Sydney.

Police will allege that Fainu was involved in an altercation when he produced a knife and stabbed another man.

Fainu was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray and recklessly cause grievous bodily harm in company.

Fainu was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court today

The 21-year-old forward who debuted for the club in 2018 walked into Liverpool Police Station first thing on Tuesday morning, where he was questioned by officers.

Police said Fainu was being questioned over a brawl which erupted at a church dance in Wattle Grove on Friday night, with one of the men involved in the fight stabbed.

"About 11.30pm officers from Liverpool attended Conroy Rd at Wattle Grove after reports of a brawl once we go there we found the group had dispersed," a police spokeswoman said.

"A 24-year-old man was treated by ambulance paramedics for a stab wound."

The man was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.

The Manly club has reported the incident to the NRL Integrity Unit.

"Manly Warringah Sea Eagles are aware of an incident involving Manase Fainu over the weekend. The club has spoken to his management and have informed the NRL Integrity Unit," a statement from the club said.

"The club is monitoring the situation pending further investigation."