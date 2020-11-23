Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Keith Titmuss’s tragic death has rocked the game. Picture: Gregg Porteous/NRL Photos
Keith Titmuss’s tragic death has rocked the game. Picture: Gregg Porteous/NRL Photos
Rugby League

Manly, NRL rocked by 20-year-old’s ‘tragic’ death

by Dean Ritchie
23rd Nov 2020 6:00 PM

Manly has been rocked by the sudden death of NRL squad member Keith Titmuss.

Titmuss, 20, fell ill after training at Narrabeen on Monday before being worked on by doctors and ambulance officers.

He was taken to Northern Beaches Hospital and then rushed to Royal North Shore Hospital but he could not be saved.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Manly's Keith Titmuss scores the winning try during the 2017 Holden Cup grand final against Parramatta at ANZ Stadium. Picture: Brett Costello
Manly's Keith Titmuss scores the winning try during the 2017 Holden Cup grand final against Parramatta at ANZ Stadium. Picture: Brett Costello


Stunned Manly players were called to a meeting on Monday afternoon where they were told of the tragic news.

"We are all devastated by this news,'' said manly coach Des Hasler.

"Keith was a very popular character amongst the playing group. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten by the Sea Eagles."

Sea Eagles CEO Stephen Humphreys was shattered when contacted by The Daily Telegraph.

"Our club sends its deepest condolences to Keith's family and friends and will provide them with all of the support they need during this difficult period,'' Humphreys said.

Keith Titmuss was in Manly’s NRL squad. Picture: Nathan Hopkins/NRL Photos
Keith Titmuss was in Manly’s NRL squad. Picture: Nathan Hopkins/NRL Photos


Titmuss had been elevated into Manly's top 30 squad for the 2021 season, scored the match-winning try for Manly in the 2017 NYC grand final and was named the Manly's Jersey Flegg Cup Players' Player in 2019.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo paid tribute to Titmuss on Monday, vowing to offer every possible support to his family, the club and teammates.

"This is a tragic day for rugby league,'' he said.

"The game has lost a promising young player with the world at his feet. Keith had made it into Manly's Top 30 for the 2021 season after coming through the club's junior ranks.

"We will make sure Keith's family, the club and our players receive every support they need from the game.

 

 

 

 


"We are one family and today we have lost a member of that family. On behalf of the Commission and the game I send my deepest condolences to Keith's family."

Abdo said NRL wellbeing staff were at the Manly club this afternoon providing assistance to players and staff, including arranging grief counselling

Sea Eagles CEO Stephen Humphreys said it was a sad day for the club.

"Our Club sends its deepest condolences to Keith's family and friends and will provide them with all of the support they need during this difficult period,'' Humphreys said.

"We are working with the NRL's Wellbeing team to offer support and counselling to our playing group and staff."

Originally published as Manly, NRL rocked by 20-year-old's 'tragic' death

More Stories

death editors picks keith titmuss manly sea eagles tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly threatened to saw off ‘rival dealer’s’ legs

        Premium Content Man allegedly threatened to saw off ‘rival dealer’s’ legs

        Crime The man, along with a co-accused, allegedly held a chainsaw over the alleged victim’s legs and threatened to saw them off.

        Man fires arrows, cops find poison, drugs and explosive ammo

        Premium Content Man fires arrows, cops find poison, drugs and explosive ammo

        News Bundaberg man tells police liquid nioctine was for his baby as they uncover a bevy...

        SNAGGED: Fishing trip ends in fine for knife in public place

        Premium Content SNAGGED: Fishing trip ends in fine for knife in public place

        Crime Thinking of going fishing? One woman has learnt the hard way why it’s best to clean...

        FIRE ON FRASER: What to expect in coming days

        Premium Content FIRE ON FRASER: What to expect in coming days

        News Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service currently monitoring long burning fire.