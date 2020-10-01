Menu
Teams are currently searching for two men on Bribie Island.
News

Manhunt: Two men flee after woman shot in car

by Elise Wiliams
1st Oct 2020 11:39 AM
A woman has been shot during an incident at Rothwell, north of Brisbane, this morning and police have declared an emergency situation further north at Bribie Island where they tracked a vehicle of interest.

The woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition with a wound to her back.

The Courier-Mail has been told the woman was shot inside a car but police have not confirmed the extent of the injuries.

The area of Bribie Island affected by an emergency declaration issued by police this morning. Picture: supplied
The area of Bribie Island affected by an emergency declaration issued by police this morning. Picture: supplied

The Special Emergency Response Team and Public Safety Response Team are currently searching for two men.

The incident started on Kelliher St at Rothwell.

A person of interest is believed to have fled to Bribie Island, with police tracking a car to the area.

An emergency emergency declaration encompasses Bigmulys St, Sylvan Beach Esplanade, Elkhorn Avenue and Eucalyptus St.

 

 

 

 

