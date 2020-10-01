Manhunt: Two men flee after woman shot in car
A woman has been shot during an incident at Rothwell, north of Brisbane, this morning and police have declared an emergency situation further north at Bribie Island where they tracked a vehicle of interest.
The woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition with a wound to her back.
The Courier-Mail has been told the woman was shot inside a car but police have not confirmed the extent of the injuries.
The Special Emergency Response Team and Public Safety Response Team are currently searching for two men.
The incident started on Kelliher St at Rothwell.
A person of interest is believed to have fled to Bribie Island, with police tracking a car to the area.
An emergency emergency declaration encompasses Bigmulys St, Sylvan Beach Esplanade, Elkhorn Avenue and Eucalyptus St.
