Manhunt after woman shot dead

by Talisa Eley & Emily Halloran
9th Sep 2019 7:09 AM
A WOMAN has been shot dead in a terrifying attack on the Gold Coast overnight with the shooter still at large.

The 27-year-old Labrador woman was shot in the chest at a home in Highland Park, in the city's north west.

Police were called to Renfrew Dr, near Kincaid Dr, about 8.30pm on Sunday.

 

Gold Coast police remain at the scene of a murder investigation this morning.
The woman was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital where she died a short time later.

It is understood the shooter was known to her.

A homicide investigation has been launched by police, with forensic officers spending the night combing the home for clues.

A car across the road is also wrapped in police tape.
A man who has lived on the "quiet" street for more than 20 years said he didn't hear anything last night.

"It would have been some time after 8.30pm when I heard police showing up," he said.

"It's a recessed house, so it's unlikely we would have heard anything.

"It's always been quite a quiet street."

Police are calling on witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV from around the area to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks gold coast shooting

