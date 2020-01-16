Mango tasting event leaves a sweet taste

CUSTOMERS walked away with fresh plants and full stomachs, after participating in a mango tasting at a local nursery.

Gin Gin Landcare president and Rare Fruit Australia member Ray Johnson said people tasted 35 different varieties of the popular fruit yesterday.

"Gordon Tait has been collecting and growing mangoes for 20 years and it was really great for him to share his extensive knowledge," Mr Johnson said.

"There are five types of mangoes that Australians are familiar with, so people were surprised to learn that hundreds of varieties exist."

Spoiled for choice, Mr Johnson said he couldn't choose between Nam Doc Mai and King Thai, two popular kinds in Thailand.

"Both varieties are slim, have seeds in the middle, no strings and a bit of a hook at the bottom and they have a very nice flavour, and enjoyable texture," Mr Johnson said.

Gin Gin Landcare is at 10 Tableland Rd.