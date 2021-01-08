Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lasting just 30 seconds, the video has been labelled the “worst way” to cut mangoes and something that should be “illegal” – but not everyone agrees.
Lasting just 30 seconds, the video has been labelled the “worst way” to cut mangoes and something that should be “illegal” – but not everyone agrees.
Food & Entertainment

Mango cutting hack divides internet

by Hannah Paine
8th Jan 2021 7:37 AM

While the weather outside may be less-than-ideal at the moment, it is summer and you know what that means: It's mango season.

But as anyone who is a fan of the deliciously sweet fruit will know, it can be easier said than done cutting up a mango.

A Melbourne woman has gone viral after sharing her unusual way of cutting up to the fruit - and it has people split over whether it actually makes the job easier or not.

In a TikTok video that's been viewed more than 220,000 times, Jaira Tagle shares her mango cutting hack after seeing it on another account.

RELATED: 'Amazing' Nutella snack hits shelves

The video has been viewed more than 220,000 times. Picture: TikTok
The video has been viewed more than 220,000 times. Picture: TikTok

Describing it as the "new way of slicing mangoes", all you had to do was slice it down the middle until you hit the stone.

Then Jaira twisted each half of the mango until they separated from each other.

Oh my god," Jaira exclaimed as the halves separated into two portions, with the seed stuck on one side.

"It worked."

Her post got dozens of comments from viewers, who brutally joked the method should be "illegal".

RELATED: Woolies cake hack goes viral

The end results divided people. Picture: TikTok
The end results divided people. Picture: TikTok


"Sorry but this is the worst way I've ever seen," one person commented.

"This is just too messy and all that wasted juice," another added.

More than one person was confused about how you were supposed to actually eat the mango if you cut it this way.

"But how do you eat the mango out of it lol," one asked.

@jairatagle

I love tiktok. Never slicing mangoes the other way again 🥭😂 ##mango ##hack ##foodhacks ##fyp ##foryoupage ##tiktoktaughtme

♬ original sound - Jaira Tagle

However others said they liked this method and said it was actually a "very easy way to eat it".

"My grandma taught me that," one commented.

"I've done it this way my whole life," another said. "I don't know any other way."

Jaira later defended her method in the comments saying you were "meant to eat the bits stuck on the seed and then once you've done that twist it like you did the other end".

MANGO HACK - how to remove the skin easily. Have shown this before but seeing as though summer is here in Aussie land,...

Posted by Rachael Finch on Wednesday, November 21, 2018

 

HOW TO PEEL A MANGO

If you want a really easy way to cut up a mango try this wine glass method instead.

The method has been around for years but had a resurgence in popularity when model Rachael Finch shared it on Facebook in 2018.

All you have to do is slice off the mango cheeks, and cut each cheek in half.

Rachael then placed the pieces with the skin on the glass, letting it slice the mango away from the peel.

 

Originally published as Mango cutting hack divides internet

After cutting the mango in half you twist each side. Picture: TikTok
After cutting the mango in half you twist each side. Picture: TikTok
food mango tiktok

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        Weekend wishlist: 10 fun things to do starting from today

        Premium Content Weekend wishlist: 10 fun things to do starting from today

        News Here are just some of the ways you can make the most of this weekend

        Regional stimulus package helps region out of ‘5 year slump’

        Premium Content Regional stimulus package helps region out of ‘5 year slump’

        News The exciting annoucement is set to turn the dreams of those living on the edge of...

        WHAT A FIND! The five coolest old things found in Bundy

        Premium Content WHAT A FIND! The five coolest old things found in Bundy

        News From time to time, some really cool things are discovered in the region.