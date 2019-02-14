Mander: Unemployment rate in Bundy 'shockingly' high

Shadow Treasurer Tim Mander said business confidence was falling under Labor. Mr Mander pictured here on site at the Electra Street property in 2014.

Shadow Treasurer Tim Mander said business confidence was falling under Labor. Mr Mander pictured here on site at the Electra Street property in 2014. Mike Knott BUN250614MAN1

FINGER pointing won't help fix one of the biggest issues in Bundaberg, unemployment.

But it seems both sides of state government don't have an answer on how to fix it.

Earlier this month CCIQ's quarterly Pulse Survey showed confidence in Queensland's economic outlook slumped by 5.1 points in the December 2018 quarter.

Shadow Treasurer Tim Mander said business confidence was falling under Labor.

"Unemployment in Wide Bay is shockingly high at 8.2 per cent. That's way above the state average of 6.2 per cent,” Mr Mander said.

"There are 10,000 people across Wide Bay who are now desperately looking for a job because Annastacia Palaszczuk has no plan for the economy.

"The economic problems faced by the Bundaberg region aren't even on Labor's radar.”

A State Government spokesman said the unemployment rate in the Wide Bay Region was 1.8 per cent lower than it was under the LNP.

"Under the LNP, the unemployment rate was 10 per cent but we didn't see any criticism from Tim Mander then,” he said.

"While we acknowledge there is more work to do, 700 jobs were created over the last year in the Wide Bay region.”