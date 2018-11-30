United release ‘disgraceful’ leopard-print kit

Manchester United have released a leopard-print kit for exclusively for FIFA 19.

Manchester United have officially released their outlandish leopard-print kit - priced at A$113 - which will never be worn by them in real life.

Midfield ace Jesse Lingard has been pictured in the wacky kit, which appears on the popular FIFA 19 series, in a promo video released by Adidas.

The Premier League giants are not the only side to release a new fourth kit.

Jesse Lingard has been pictured in the rascal kit during an Adidas promo video

Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich will also have fourth kits available to buy even though the teams themselves, including Jose Mourinho's United, will not wear them in real life.

In the game itself, the shirts are only available to wear on Ultimate Team mode, which sees users build teams from the bottom to the top with players from all across the world.

The shirt has been met with bemusement by many United fans on social media.

Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich have all released fourth kits too - which they will never wear in real life

Including an embarrassed emoji, one user said: "My god....a new low for us let's concentrate on improving the team!"

Another one simply wrote: "Disgraceful."

Granted it hasn't been the best year for United, and one Twitter user suggested this topped it all.

He simply said: "This is the worst idea of the year thus far and that's saying something."

The shirt is available to buy on both Manchester United's official website, as well as Adidas'.

You also have the choice of personalising your shirt with your favourite player's name and number.

Judging by the reaction on social media, it's doubtful this strip will be a big hit, though.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.