Manager's mixed feelings toward CBD revitalisation's impact

THE IMPACT the CBD Revitalisation Project will have on Bundaberg is still largely up for debate, with some business owners agreeing the work has to be done but anxious about how their livelihoods will be affected during the construction period.

King Kong Sales manager Daniel Brown said while he felt optimistic about the project, reaching the end result was what concerned him and other businesses in the area.

The Bundy man said he thought the plan itself was going to achieve what the CBD so desperately needed for it to flourish, but at what cost?

"It will open it all up and hopefully it'll become a hub people choose to go to," Mr Brown told the NewsMail.

"I'm hoping it will draw in more people into the CBD, but we're all concerned about the construction of it all."

Mr Brown attended Friday's community information session on the Revitalisation Plan, which he said "cleared a few details", like car space, up.

"The bad side of it is that we're losing those 19 car spaces," he said.

"We (King Kong Sales) have the plus of another carpark and entrance out the back so that's good, but there'll still be interruptions during construction, so that's our biggest concern.

"With everything, if there's construction, people will try to avoid it.

"Right now though, business isn't going too bad."