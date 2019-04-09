Revealed: What pushed Dusty over the edge

DUSTIN Martin's brain-fade elbow was uncharacteristic and brought on by extra attention he has been receiving from opponents, according to his manager Ralph Carr.

Carr echoed Richmond coach Damien Hardwick's belief Martin was provoked against GWS on Saturday.

Martin was suspended for two matches for his high elbow hit on Giant Adam Kennedy.

A week earlier, Martin's teammate Dylan Grimes was suspended for a week for a similar incident, and arguably with the same potential to cause injury to Collingwood's Jamie Elliott, but only received a one-game suspension.

Any penalties for his one-finger salute and snorting gesture against GWS are still to be determined by the AFL.

Carr said Martin was "pushed and shoved'' constantly by the Giants.

"It was uncharacteristic from him, he's never done it in his career,'' Carr said.

"It's very un-Dustin Martin like, I have never seen him argue with an umpire or retaliate before.

Dustin Martin receives some close attention from Giants opponent Matt de Boer last Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

"He's getting far more attention these days - have you seen the extra attention, it's unbelievable.

"The footage shows they pushed and shoved him all day and whatever else they did.''

Carr stressed Martin, who was tagged out of both the Round 2 (Collingwood) and Round 3 (GWS) matches, was in great shape.

"I don't think I've seen him a better place," he said.

"All he talks about is winning another flag for Richmond."

To those who had questioned Martin's desire, Carr said: "Think about all those times over the years they've written off a champion. You can't write off a champion."

Dustin Martin didn’t have a great game against the Giants.

St Kilda champion Nick Riewoldt pointed the finger at Martin.

"We've all been there as players who would've been tagged every week as key forwards, so the mids can probably suck it up a little bit and understand what it's like to get tagged every week,'' Riewoldt told SEN.

He defended Martin for his abuse directed at a GWS player.

"The off-the-ball spray - he's unlucky in that situation that the camera was just on him because that sort of stuff happens (often),'' he said.

"People might say 'we don't want to see that in our game', well you might be right but it happens a lot out on the field'