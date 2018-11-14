Man wounded after group approaches, assaults woman

Police have said a group of juveniles will avoid punishment after approaching a woman and assaulting her because the group are all known to each other.

POLICE have said a group of juveniles who approached a female and assaulted her at a home in Eimeo last night will avoid punishment because the group are "known to each other".

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said one of the men involved in the altercation was taken to the Mackay Base Hospital after he was wounded during the fight.

The patient, a man in his 20s was treated on scene by paramedics prior to being taken to the hospital in a stable condition.

The spokesman said the fight started when a small group approached a woman at a home and began to assault her and escalated when a male at the same address became involved in the altercation also.

Queensland Police confirmed those involved in the fight are juveniles who are all known to each other.

No-one was arrested and no charges will be laid.