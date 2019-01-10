Menu
A man and a woman died after their motorcycle crashed through a fence then into a pole in Helensvale early this morning. Picture: JERAD WILLIAMS
Man, woman killed after motorbike crashes through fence

Mark Furler
10th Jan 2019 5:29 AM
A MAN and a woman are dead after a motorbike they were riding crashed through a fence and into a pole in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police are investigating after the crash at Helensvale on the Gold Coast.

Officers were called to Discovery Drive at 2.20am.

A man and a woman were located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit are are appealing to anyone that may have been in the area at the time and may have dash cam to contact them.

Investigations are continuing.

