Man, woman charged over cannabis

30th May 2017 2:48 PM
TWO people have been charged with possessing dangerous drugs after a raid on a Childers home this morning.

Childers police executed a search warrant at about 7.10am at the house on Butchers Rd, South Isis.

A 58-year-old South Isis man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs Schedule 2 drug quantity of or exceeding Schedule 3 (Cannabis) and is scheduled to appear in Childers Magistrates Court on June 16.

A 30-year-old Childers woman was charged with possessing dangerous drugs (Cannabis) and is scheduled to appear in Childers Magistrates Court on June 16.

Police also found a pig trailer which was reported stolen back in November last year, and are making enquiries to return it to its rightful owner.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

