Man, woman charged over cannabis

TWO people have been charged with possessing dangerous drugs after a raid on a Childers home this morning.

Childers police executed a search warrant at about 7.10am at the house on Butchers Rd, South Isis.

A 58-year-old South Isis man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs Schedule 2 drug quantity of or exceeding Schedule 3 (Cannabis) and is scheduled to appear in Childers Magistrates Court on June 16.

A 30-year-old Childers woman was charged with possessing dangerous drugs (Cannabis) and is scheduled to appear in Childers Magistrates Court on June 16.

Police also found a pig trailer which was reported stolen back in November last year, and are making enquiries to return it to its rightful owner.

