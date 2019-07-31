Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man, woman arrive at court in ‘stolen’ car

31st Jul 2019 11:58 AM

 

A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly arriving at court in a stolen car.

Police spotted a blue sedan in a fast food car park next to the Christies Beach Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Checks revealed it had been stolen from Blakeview in July.

The alleged driver, a 34-year-old man from Whyalla, had just appeared in court on charges of illegal use of a motor vehicle.

He was promptly arrested and charged with the same offence, as well as driving while disqualified.

The woman, 23, was also charged with illegal use of a motor vehicle.

The man did not apply for bail and is expected to face court again today, while the woman was bailed to appear in August.

Police hope she will catch the bus that time.

More Stories

court crime editors picks stolen vehicle

Top Stories

    'BIZARRE': Sex tape extortion by church biker on widow

    premium_icon 'BIZARRE': Sex tape extortion by church biker on widow

    News A CHURCH biker who used a sex tape to extort a now-dead club member and his widow has been sentenced for behaviour described as 'un-Christian'.

    Death of a major Queensland industry

    premium_icon Death of a major Queensland industry

    News Qld sugar production now 95 per cent majority foreign owned

    Bargara business takes health to a whole new level

    premium_icon Bargara business takes health to a whole new level

    Business Let the right foods become your medicine

    • 31st Jul 2019 1:51 PM
    'I'm not silly': Drug addict in last chance saloon

    premium_icon 'I'm not silly': Drug addict in last chance saloon

    Crime Graham Maxwell: 'I just keep making stupid mistakes'