Rob woke up in his floating bed, but he isn't too concerned

NOT ALARMED: North Bundaberg resident and business owner Rob Harwood will attend today's updates on the long-term flood action plan. Mike Knott BUN150518HARWOOD1

NORTH Bundaberg resident and business owner Rob Harwood plans to attend tomorrow's State Government community consultation about flood proofing the city, but isn't sure what the fuss is all about.

Mr Harwood said "everybody was being overly concerned" when it came to flood proofing the north.

"You should be concerned about something if it happens on a repetitive scale, and I know we had two floods fairly closely but so did they in the 1890s," Mr Harwood said.

"Do we start talking to people on the Hummock about the dangers of it possibly reactivating into a volcano?

"Or is that being overly cautious?"

The government will hold two drop-in sessions for to discuss the Bundaberg North Evacuation Route as part of its 10-year Action Plan on Wednesday.

Mr Harwood has owned Harwood's Saw and Tool Service for 43 years and was woken during the night of the 2013 flood.

"We went to bed and woke up floating," he said.

He said if floods only happened every 100 years they weren't worth getting alarmed about.

"You can not protect people from everything and you should not try to," he said.

"We live in a flood-prone area we just need to prepare for it."

Mr Harwood said there was an opportunity in North Bundaberg that wasn't found anywhere else in the region.

"You can buy a home or a business here with cheaper prices," he said.

"You live so close to the city centre and have a business here without paying the premiums you pay anywhere else.

"If you have the benefits of living in close proximity at a fraction on the price you accept the risk."

The businessman's optimism may not be shared with all of the community and the session will allow them to air their concerns.