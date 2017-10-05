Man with the munchies steals IGA takeaway

FEED SPREE: A man has fronted court charged with stealing $17 worth of hot food from a local IGA.

HUNGRY muncher Dean Cumner walked into an IGA supermarket and ordered $17 worth of hot food.

The peckish shopper sauntered down the aisles then exited without paying for his hot lunch, the food hidden under his clothes.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told staff saw Cumner walk out and called police.

Cumner, 46, of solid build, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing at 1.15pm on Friday, July 21.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police were told by IGA staff that the man ordered and had been given the $17 worth of hot food. He was then seen to walk around with the food concealed on his person before leaving.

He said officers found Cumner not far from the shop and he produced the bag of hot food.

Snr Cnst Blunt said Cumner had more than 20 stealing offences on his record. At the time of the IGA theft, he had only just completed parole for prior stealing offences.

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger agreed Cumner's criminal history was "far from flattering”.

However, he said it had been a lucky day for Cumner as the offence did not breach any parole, and he'd not been subject to a suspended sentence at the time.

"It is concerning that he is before the court on another stealing offence, although it is less than $20 in value.”

Mr Messenger said Cumner had an alcohol issue, and acknowledged that the sentence would have to include personal deterrence, and a six-month jail term with immediate parole release was appropriate.

He said Cumner had a heavy-vehicle licence and had work, but nedeed to stop his ridiculous offending.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Cumner's stealing had to be looked at in context of his lengthy history of such offences. Ms Merrin sentenced him to three months jail, suspended for nine months, during which time he must not reoffend.

Cumner was ordered to pay $17 compensation to the IGA.