Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has entered the reception area of a law firm and allegedly smashed the front windows and the inside of the office with a hammer.
A man has entered the reception area of a law firm and allegedly smashed the front windows and the inside of the office with a hammer.
Crime

‘Man with hammer’ smashes up city law firm

by TESS IKONOMOU
22nd Nov 2019 4:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has allegedly entered the reception area of a Townsville law firm and smashed the front windows and the inside of the office with a hammer.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to Anderson Telford Lawyers on Walker St about 3.30pm.

The spokeswoman said a man is in police custody who sustained injuries while he was allegedly smashing property and was receiving treatment at the Townsville Hospital.

Police responded to reports a man was allegedly smashing the windows of a local lawyer's office. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Police responded to reports a man was allegedly smashing the windows of a local lawyer's office. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

A witness said they saw the man enter the office with a hammer.

anderson telford lawyers crime law firm lawyer violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victim bashed, robbed after dodgy drug scam turns ugly

        premium_icon Victim bashed, robbed after dodgy drug scam turns ugly

        News A MAN has walked free after a late-night drug scam ended in a unsuspecting victim being robbed and beaten.

        A tale of two regional CBDs

        premium_icon A tale of two regional CBDs

        News While some Bundaberg CBD businesses may be struggling, about 50km away Childers’...

        Councillor will not run for next term

        premium_icon Councillor will not run for next term

        News DIVISION 6 councillor Scott Rowleson said he would not be running in next year’s...

        Drink driver to be sentenced over fatal crash

        premium_icon Drink driver to be sentenced over fatal crash

        News Crash killed Bundaberg university lecturer, Dr Phillip Donaldson