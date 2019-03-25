Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics were on scene at a single-vehicle rollover this morning. David Nielsen
Man with abdominal injuries after single-vehicle rollover

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
25th Mar 2019 7:32 AM
A SINGLE-vehicle rollover in Moore Park Beach has ended with a man in hospital.

Emergency services responded to reports a vehicle had left the road and rolled on Sylvan Drive, Moore Park Beach, just after 2am.

A man, in his 40s, sustained abdominal injuries from the incident and was later transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said a Critical Care Paramedic was onboard during travel to the hospital.

