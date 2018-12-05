Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man fighting for life after Burra house fire

5th Dec 2018 7:03 AM

A 33-year-old man has sustained burns to 90 per cent of his body after a house fire in the historic Mid-North town of Burra overnight.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a house on fire on McBride Stock Rd just after midnight on Wednesday.

The man at the property was airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Fire cause investigators will examine the scene this morning.

The house was completely destroyed in the fire, with the damage bill estimated at $300,000.

burra house fire

Top Stories

    Ex-soldier suffering from PTSD after Afghanistan fined $3K

    premium_icon Ex-soldier suffering from PTSD after Afghanistan fined $3K

    Crime AN ARMY veteran suffering from PTSD after a tour in Afghanistan has been dealt with in court after breaching a domestic violence order and driving drunk.

    Sixty years on, the Bundaberg Courthouse won't be replaced

    premium_icon Sixty years on, the Bundaberg Courthouse won't be replaced

    News Despite its old age, the Bundaberg Courthouse will not be replaced

    Tensions mount in call for community survey on council

    premium_icon Tensions mount in call for community survey on council

    Council News Councillor pushes for community consultation

    OPINION: Our lifestyles are making us fat

    premium_icon OPINION: Our lifestyles are making us fat

    Opinion Bad habits are costing us billions

    Local Partners