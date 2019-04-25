Man who stole from funeral mourner on parole

PAROLE: Trent Jon Moras was granted immediate parole after serving 69 days in pre-sentence custody.

A MAN who stole $200 from a mourner at a Bundaberg church has been released on parole after spending 69 days in pre-sentence custody.

Trent Jon Moras, 36, appeared via videolink in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to seven charges.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen told the court Moras had a history of dishonesty and stealing.

Sen Const Klassen said Moras's stealing spree began in November, when Moras helped himself to a BMX bike from the Hinkler Central car park. He also stole a handbag on a separate date.

Just a month later, Moras entered a home and stole a mobile phone.

In February, Moras continued his crime spree.

This time he took advantage of a mourner who was attending a funeral at the Holy Rosary Church.

Four days later Moras stole an $85 bottle of Wild turkey and a $94 bottle of single malt whiskey, and later stole another mobile phone from a person's house.

Defence lawyer Ryan Dwyer said Moras, who began using drugs when he was 14, had "graduated to consuming ice, up to a gram a day”.

"He stole in order to get money for drugs,” Mr Dwyer said. But Mr Dwyer said a realisation that he was losing time with his children may have caused "the penny to drop”, and he needed to change.

Moras was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, but granted immediate parole.