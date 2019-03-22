Man who slapped flatmate over the head released on parole

IN COURT: Mark Matthew Doyle on Friday pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstructing a police officer in Bundaberg Magistrates Court. And this was not the first time.

SOME house-mates get along like they've walked straight off the sitcom Friends - but some people just can't get along.

And while it's not often a disagreement would end with one slapping the other in the head in a drunken fight, that's exactly what happened for Mark Matthew Doyle, 24.

Doyle yesterday pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to public nuisance and obstructing a police officer.

It was heard Doyle had been walking along Quay St before spotting his house-mate who was walking towards him.

A fight then broke out after the other man started confronting Doyle over bills and rent money.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen said Doyle then "slapped (the man) about the head”.

Police were called to the fight and arrested Doyle before taking him to the watchouse, but Doyle kept up the fight when officers tried to put him in a cell.

"When placing him in the cell he tensed his arm and shook up the constable,” Sen Const Klassen said.

It took three officers to get Doyle (pictured) into the cell.

Sen Const Klassen said this was not the first time Doyle had been before the court on public nuisance offences.

"My submission is the only option is imprisonment and to activate his suspended sentence of two months as well as a further term of imprisonment,” he said.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring said Doyle's history was "ridiculous” and he "needed to stop it now” or end up in jail.

Doyle's defence lawyer Gavin James said his client had been in town and had a few drinks before heading home and running into his house mate.

He said Doyle's "ongoing abuse of alcohol” was a main contributor to his problems with the law.

But Mr James said despite his client's ongoing issues, he had hopes of turning things around.

"He has completed a Certificate III in construction at Gidarjil,” Mr James said.

"He has made attempts to rehabilitate and steer away from abuse of alcohol.

"He has abstained from all that for six months for the course, because they were using tools ...”

A Department of Corrective Services representative said in Doyle's last run of community service, officers deemed him a safety concern.

"(They said Doyle was) unfit for further community service because of his alcohol use, cannabis use and mental health,” the representative said.

Doyle was sentenced to six months imprisonment and released on immediate parole.