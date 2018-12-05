Man who shot 'standover man' faces sentencing delay

Ace Hall died after being shot in Tweed Heads last year.

A NORTH Coast man who killed "standover man" Ace Hall in June last year will be committed for sentence this month.

Kingscliff man Phillip Raymond Becker, 34, had originally been charged with murder over Hall's death, but he this month pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Hall underwent emergency surgery, but died, at The Tweed Hospital after being left outside the emergency department with a bullet wound to his torso on June 24 last year.

A date for Becker's sentencing was expected to be allocated at Lismore Local Court on Tuesday, after the prosecution and defence finalised an agreed set of facts relating to the incident.

Becker appeared via video link from Long Bay Hospital when his matter went before the court.

Becker's solicitor, Cameron Bell, told the court there were further issues still being resolved and this had resulted in a further delay.

Mr Bell said this included errors in the facts which had been brought to the attention of the DPP.

Becker's ex-girlfriend Emma Lesley Thorley was last month convicted of hindering a police investigation after she helped him remain on the run in the days following Hall's death.

The court has previously heard Becker shot Hall after a dispute between the two men.

Magistrate David Heilpern set the matter down for a sentencing committal on Tuesday, December 18.