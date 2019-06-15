Man who sent photos of his genitals to children fronts court

PAROLE BREACH: Sex offender Joel Turner failed to alert authorities to updates in email and vehicle status.

A MAN who sent photos of his genitals to children has appeared at the Bundaberg District Court after breaking conditions of his parole.

Joel Robert Turner, now 30, initially faced court in December 2017 where he pleaded guilty to 18 offences involving child exploitation material.

Between August 2016 and February 2017 Turner used a carriage service to groom a person under 16, accessed and made child exploitation material and transmitted, distributed and possessed indecent child exploitation material.

He had been communicating online with children aged 11, 13 and 14 where he sought naked photos and sent videos of himself. After serving 279 days behind bars he was sentenced to three years in prison, granted immediate parole and was placed on a good behaviour bond for three years.

On Tuesday the court heard while Turner had broken a number of his parole conditions, which was due to expire on December 2, 2020, the probation and parole board had not commenced proceedings.

Crown prosecutor Carla Ahern detailed that Turner had not reported as required on two occasions, had created an email address and failed to inform police that he had obtained a vehicle.

"Whilst the breaching matters are trivial, it involves breaches as a reportable sex offender,” Ms Ahern said.

Defence barrister Simone Bain said Turner had told his probation officer about the email address and car, however they did not communicate the information to police like he assumed they would.

Ms Bain also said that at the time of his breaching, Turner had been living in a disruptive environment.

"His mother had taken in a cousin who was effectively an alcoholic... it upset his routine... but since that person left he has felt better,” she said.

Judge Leanne Clare SC said it seemed all parties acknowledge the substantial work Turner had done to address his underlying issues, but noted his breaches were concerning.

"Those conditions are in place for reportable sex offenders to allow people to monitor those people back in the community,” Judge Clare said.

"In your case the relevant breaches were an oversight rather than a deliberate attempt to be sneaky.”

Turner was fined $900 and his suspended sentence, due to expire in December 2020, was extended by six months.