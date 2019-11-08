Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man who raped woman, 76, could soon be free

Danielle Buckley
8th Nov 2019 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DANGEROUS sex offender who brutally raped a 76-year-old woman in her home could be released from jail in weeks.

Alan Terry O'Brien, 50, broke into the West Ipswich woman's home and raped her at least five times on August 6, 1999.

O'Brien, formerly of Yarrabah, east of Cairns, was jailed for 14 years in 2007 for the horrific attack after DNA samples linked him to the crime scene seven years later.

Despite pleading guilty, O'Brien has always maintained he could not remember the rape and unsuccessfully appealed the case on the basis of problems with the DNA samples.

At a review of his case in the Brisbane District Court on Friday, it was revealed that O'Brien is due to be released from jail on November 25.

The court heard the current advice from psychiatrists was that O'Brien would be suitable to be placed on a five-year supervision order.

O'Brien's case is next listed for hearing on November 18.

-NewsRegional

More Stories

alan terry o'brien editors picks rape sexual assault west ipswich
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Out of control: Teen busted with massive amounts of drugs

        premium_icon Out of control: Teen busted with massive amounts of drugs

        News AT 19, Jacob Bradley Box should be planning his life ahead, but for the near future a parole officer will be doing it for him.

        • 8th Nov 2019 12:53 PM
        IN COURT: 40 people expected to appear in Bundaberg court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 40 people expected to appear in Bundaberg court...

        Crime EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...

        Major endorsement: Bargara brews head international

        premium_icon Major endorsement: Bargara brews head international

        News Business leaders in Singapore have been able to have a refreshing sip of Bargara...

        Man goes missing in Gin Gin area. Can you help?

        premium_icon Man goes missing in Gin Gin area. Can you help?

        Crime POLICE are looking for a man who they believe may be staying in the Gin Gin...