Man who ran over neighbour's face walks free

IMMEDIATE PAROLE: The judge said he took into account that Daniel Wilson had suffered with "depression” and "anxiety” since the incident and that he had shown remorse.

A BUNDABERG man who was found guilty of running over his neighbour in a four-wheel drive has walked from court.

The seven-woman, five-man jury deliberated all day in the trial of Daniel John Wilson, 32, before finding him guilty on two counts of dangerously operating a motor vehicle.

The trial ran over four days with the Pine Creek man pleading not guilty to dangerously operating a motor vehicle and assault occasioning bodily harm on February 5 last year.

Wilson was accused of accelerating in his Toyota Landcruiser towards neighbour John King, knocking him to the ground before attempting to reverse as the wheels spun over Mr King's face after a dispute on Haylocks Rd.

The court heard there was an ongoing dispute between Mr King's stepson and Wilson and on the night of February 5 their cars collided on the rural road before Mr King used a piece of wood to smash the side of Wilson's car.

Defence barrister Peter Richards said the Crown had failed to prove its case against his client due to the inconsistencies in the witness statements.

Mr Richards said the incident happened because Mr King and the young men who accompanied him "were out looking for a confrontation”.

Today, on the fourth day of the trial, jurors asked to again view video footage of the interview between the defendant and Senior Constable Ashley Peal, who was one of the first on the scene, before reaching their verdict.

In sentencing, Judge Tony Moynihan said he had taken into consideration that Wilson had suffered with "depression” and "anxiety” since the incident and that he had shown remorse.

"You have already spent three weeks in pre-sentence custody and I will take that into account,” he said.

"I also take into account that you have expressed real insight and showed remorse at the scene of the incident.”

"The event has had a profound effect on you, the stress, depression and anxiety that you have suffered means you have been unable to work and are on an allowance.”

Wilson was convicted on two counts of driving dangerously, and jailed for 12 months with immediate parole.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's license for 18 months.