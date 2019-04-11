Man who punched woman 'could have used less force'

A BUNDABERG man who punched an ex-partner's friend in the back of the head as he was going through a relationship breakdown has been fined $700.

Anthony Catrinas Carrick pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm.

He told Magistrate Ross Woodford he "could have used less force” in the incident, which happened in January at a residence in Moore Park Beach.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told Magistrate Ross Woodford Carrick had been moving out of a woman's home, after an eight month relationship had ended.

There were several people in the house at the time, and they head "yelling and banging” coming from the downstairs room.

A woman went to investigate, and asked what had made the banging noise, to which Carrick said "none of your business you stupid whore”.

Sgt Burgess said the woman had then quipped back with a remark.

Carrick then swung a punch at her face, punched her in the back of the head and she fell to the ground.

A physical altercation followed.

In a police interview, Carrick told officers he was the victim, saying the woman hit him over the head with a "marble doorstop”.

Sgt Burgess said a fine would be appropriate for Carrick, as he was "probably a bit old for probation”.

Magistrate Woodford convicted and fined Carrick $700.